Comparing of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.02 30.90M -4.50 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 21 -0.16 16.11M -1.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 557,701,331.99% -54.9% -44.4% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 77,377,521.61% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. are 10.4 and 10.4 respectively. Its competitor Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 461.40% for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has 75.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.