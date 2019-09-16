Comparing of Fitbit Inc. (FIT) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit Inc. 5 0.62 N/A -0.75 0.00 Itron Inc. 58 1.21 N/A 1.12 55.26

Table 1 demonstrates Fitbit Inc. and Itron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fitbit Inc. and Itron Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1% Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fitbit Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. Competitively, Itron Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fitbit Inc. Its rival Itron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Fitbit Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fitbit Inc. and Itron Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Itron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 33.33% for Fitbit Inc. with consensus price target of $5. Competitively the consensus price target of Itron Inc. is $75, which is potential 0.46% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Fitbit Inc. appears more favorable than Itron Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fitbit Inc. and Itron Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.5% of Fitbit Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Itron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49% Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11%

For the past year Fitbit Inc. had bearish trend while Itron Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Itron Inc. beats Fitbit Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.