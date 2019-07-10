Comparing of Fitbit Inc. (FIT) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Both Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fitbit Inc. 5 0.73 N/A -0.75 0.00 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.19 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fitbit Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Fitbit Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta indicates that Fitbit Inc. is 62.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fitbit Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Bonso Electronics International Inc. is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Bonso Electronics International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fitbit Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fitbit Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fitbit Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fitbit Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 82.65% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fitbit Inc. and Bonso Electronics International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65% and 4.2% respectively. About 0.2% of Fitbit Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% are Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fitbit Inc. 0.99% -8.8% -21.24% -14.77% -2.12% 2.21% Bonso Electronics International Inc. -4.87% -11.39% 4.53% -7.3% -20.13% 26.37%

For the past year Fitbit Inc. has weaker performance than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Summary

Bonso Electronics International Inc. beats Fitbit Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.