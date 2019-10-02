Comparing of FirstService Corporation (FSV) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV) and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property Management. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstService Corporation 102 2.29 32.59M -6.67 0.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 6 0.28 95.43M 0.74 7.04

Table 1 demonstrates FirstService Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstService Corporation 31,810,639.34% 0% 0% Realogy Holdings Corp. 1,620,203,735.14% 4.5% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown FirstService Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstService Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Realogy Holdings Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

FirstService Corporation has an average price target of $110, and a 11.39% upside potential. Competitively Realogy Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 22.89%. Based on the data shown earlier, Realogy Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than FirstService Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

FirstService Corporation and Realogy Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.04% and 0%. 9.31% are FirstService Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Realogy Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstService Corporation 2.02% 8.44% 20.36% 29.57% 27.47% 53.14% Realogy Holdings Corp. -6.96% -24.16% -60.26% -70.16% -76.32% -64.51%

For the past year FirstService Corporation has 53.14% stronger performance while Realogy Holdings Corp. has -64.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Realogy Holdings Corp. beats on 9 of the 12 factors FirstService Corporation.

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also offers a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, security and concierge/front desk, and landscaping; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related services, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment provides energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment offers property services through 6 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 13 California Closets locations and 4 Paul Davis Restoration location. It offers residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; exterior residential painting and window cleaning services; fire protection services; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services, as well as related services. This segment provides its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, Floor Coverings International, College Pro Painters, Century Fire Protection, and Service America brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Realogy Holdings Corp. provides real estate services. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Franchise Services (RFG), Company Owned Real Estate Brokerage Services (NRT), Relocation Services (Cartus), and Title and Settlement Services (TRG). The RFG segment franchises its real estate brokerage franchise systems under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, ERA, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names to real estate brokerage businesses. As of December 31, 2016, this segmentÂ’s real estate franchise systems had approximately 14,100 offices; and approximately 273,200 independent sales associates worldwide. The NRT segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business primarily under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, SothebyÂ’s International Realty, ZipRealty, and Citi Habitats brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. The Cartus segment offers outsourced employee relocation services, such as homesale assistance; expense processing, relocation policy counseling, relocation-related accounting, and other consulting services; arranging household goods moving services; coordinating visa and immigration support, intercultural and language training, and expatriation/repatriation counseling and destination services; and group move management services to corporate clients for the transfer of their employees, as well as home buying and selling assistance to members of affinity clients. The TRG segment provides title and settlement services to real estate companies, affinity groups, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. Realogy Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.