Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|10
|20.82
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
