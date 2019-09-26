Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 10 20.82 N/A 1.59 5.62 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while The Carlyle Group L.P. had bullish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.