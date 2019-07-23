Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

This is a contrast between Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.67 N/A 2.73 3.85 PJT Partners Inc. 42 2.51 N/A 0.96 41.51

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. PJT Partners Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than PJT Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively PJT Partners Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 15.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and PJT Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 60.6%. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of PJT Partners Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% PJT Partners Inc. -8.86% -0.77% -9.54% -14.93% -25.89% 3.02%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while PJT Partners Inc. has 3.02% stronger performance.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.