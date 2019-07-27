Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|17.57
|N/A
|2.73
|3.85
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|16.71
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 21.9%. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-12.88%
|-27.95%
|-15.27%
|-7.87%
|-6.07%
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|1.1%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|9.48%
|3.77%
|9.11%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has 9.11% stronger performance.
Summary
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
