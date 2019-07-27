Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VMM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.57 N/A 2.73 3.85 Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.71 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 21.9%. Insiders held 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 1.1% 2.81% 4.87% 9.48% 3.77% 9.11%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has 9.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.