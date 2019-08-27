Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.71 N/A 1.59 5.62 Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.68 N/A 0.63 23.82

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.77% and 8.92% respectively. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. -0.47% 2.48% 5.01% 8.02% 3.98% 16.69%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -20.36% weaker performance while Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has 16.69% stronger performance.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.