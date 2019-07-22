Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

This is a contrast between Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.97 N/A 2.73 3.85 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.30 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 51.85%. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07% CM Finance Inc. 1.37% 0.54% -4.77% -9.16% -15.54% 18.24%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while CM Finance Inc. has 18.24% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.