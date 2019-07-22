Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

This is a contrast between Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|12
|17.97
|N/A
|2.73
|3.85
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.30
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 51.85%. 9.73% are Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|-3.93%
|-12.88%
|-27.95%
|-15.27%
|-7.87%
|-6.07%
|CM Finance Inc.
|1.37%
|0.54%
|-4.77%
|-9.16%
|-15.54%
|18.24%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has -6.07% weaker performance while CM Finance Inc. has 18.24% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats CM Finance Inc.
