Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 14.99 N/A 1.59 5.62 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 32.31%. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.