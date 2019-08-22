Comparing of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (SVVC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

Both Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|11
|14.99
|N/A
|1.59
|5.62
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.77% and 32.31%. About 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.
|0.09%
|-3.15%
|-24.09%
|-32.53%
|-29.84%
|-20.36%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
