Comparing of FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Both FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) are each other’s competitor in the Electric Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy Corp. 46 -2.98 530.16M 2.33 18.86 Atlantica Yield plc 24 0.67 56.55M 0.37 62.17

Table 1 highlights FirstEnergy Corp. and Atlantica Yield plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Atlantica Yield plc has lower revenue and earnings than FirstEnergy Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. FirstEnergy Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantica Yield plc, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy Corp. 1,149,273,791.46% 3.5% 0.6% Atlantica Yield plc 236,215,538.85% 2.3% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy Corp. has a beta of 0.27 and its 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Atlantica Yield plc’s 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of FirstEnergy Corp. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Atlantica Yield plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than FirstEnergy Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for FirstEnergy Corp. and Atlantica Yield plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00

FirstEnergy Corp.’s downside potential is -5.60% at a $46 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.1% of FirstEnergy Corp. shares and 51.4% of Atlantica Yield plc shares. About 0.3% of FirstEnergy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstEnergy Corp. 0.8% 2.88% 4.82% 13.47% 25.99% 17.1% Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32%

For the past year FirstEnergy Corp. was less bullish than Atlantica Yield plc.

Summary

FirstEnergy Corp. beats on 10 of the 14 factors Atlantica Yield plc.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,551 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,763 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 160,259,826 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers within 65,000 square miles in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.