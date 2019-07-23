Comparing of FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 91 2.46 N/A 3.46 27.44 World Acceptance Corporation 130 2.77 N/A 7.62 17.47

Table 1 demonstrates FirstCash Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. World Acceptance Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than FirstCash Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. FirstCash Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than World Acceptance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us FirstCash Inc. and World Acceptance Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 7.2% World Acceptance Corporation 0.00% 4.3% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

FirstCash Inc.’s current beta is 0.72 and it happens to be 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. World Acceptance Corporation on the other hand, has 2.43 beta which makes it 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.8% of FirstCash Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.9% of World Acceptance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of World Acceptance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 10.7% 14.48% 6.73% 31.36% World Acceptance Corporation 1.51% 6.47% 15.95% 29.87% 21.96% 30.2%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. was more bullish than World Acceptance Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors FirstCash Inc. beats World Acceptance Corporation.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.