Comparing of FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 90 2.47 N/A 3.46 27.44 Nicholas Financial Inc. 10 1.93 N/A 0.19 46.52

Table 1 highlights FirstCash Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nicholas Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstCash Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. FirstCash Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Nicholas Financial Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides FirstCash Inc. and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.7% 7.2% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.72 beta means FirstCash Inc.’s volatility is 28.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Nicholas Financial Inc. has a 0.58 beta and it is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.8% of FirstCash Inc. shares and 64.1% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares. About 0.6% of FirstCash Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -2.53% 5.88% 10.7% 14.48% 6.73% 31.36% Nicholas Financial Inc. -4.4% -7.84% -18.69% -26.33% -0.11% -16.35%

For the past year FirstCash Inc. had bullish trend while Nicholas Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors FirstCash Inc. beats Nicholas Financial Inc.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.