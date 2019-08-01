Comparing of FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Its Rivals

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

FirstCash Inc. has 99.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand FirstCash Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has FirstCash Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 7.20% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. N/A 92 28.29 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

FirstCash Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for FirstCash Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

$95 is the average price target of FirstCash Inc., with a potential downside of -5.84%. The competitors have a potential upside of 87.77%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of FirstCash Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

FirstCash Inc. has stronger performance than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of FirstCash Inc. are 3.4 and 2.2. Competitively, FirstCash Inc.’s competitors have 9.39 and 9.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. FirstCash Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FirstCash Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.68 shows that FirstCash Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, FirstCash Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.32 which is 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

FirstCash Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FirstCash Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors FirstCash Inc.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.