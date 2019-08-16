Comparing of FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC)

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash Inc. 94 2.33 N/A 3.56 28.29 Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 4 1.90 N/A 1.24 3.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of FirstCash Inc. and Atlanticus Holdings Corporation. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than FirstCash Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. FirstCash Inc. is presently more expensive than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 7.2% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.00% -62.4% 3.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta means FirstCash Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of FirstCash Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.2% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.6% of FirstCash Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.5% of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) FirstCash Inc. -5.28% -0.46% 4.07% 18.39% 22.14% 39.1% Atlanticus Holdings Corporation 0.21% 19.72% 36.07% 33.33% 169.71% 29.67%

For the past year FirstCash Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

Summary

FirstCash Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Atlanticus Holdings Corporation.

FirstCash, Inc. operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public. The company also engages in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells the gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. Its consumer finance stores provide small unsecured consumer loans, credit services, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 2,012 pawn stores and 73 consumer loan stores in 26 states of the United States and 32 states of Mexico, as well as Guatemala and El Salvador. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services. This segment also invests in and services portfolios of credit card receivables. In addition, this segment offers loan servicing, such as risk management and customer service outsourcing for third parties; and engages in testing and investment activities in consumer finance technology platforms. The Auto Finance segment purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles from or for a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business. This segment also provides floor plan financing and installment lending products. The company was formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Atlanticus Holdings Corporation in November 2012. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.