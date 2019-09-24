Comparing of First United Corporation (FUNC) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Both First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United Corporation 19 2.71 N/A 1.60 13.33 LCNB Corp. 17 3.61 N/A 1.22 14.74

Table 1 demonstrates First United Corporation and LCNB Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. LCNB Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First United Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First United Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than LCNB Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC) and LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United Corporation 0.00% 9.1% 0.8% LCNB Corp. 0.00% 6.8% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

First United Corporation is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.79. LCNB Corp. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First United Corporation and LCNB Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.2% and 34.7% respectively. First United Corporation’s share held by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 3.5% of LCNB Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First United Corporation 6.77% 11.88% 13.24% 29.42% 13.85% 33.73% LCNB Corp. -0.72% -5.11% 7.84% 8.56% -3.43% 18.88%

For the past year First United Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than LCNB Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First United Corporation beats LCNB Corp.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administrative, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, personal computer-based cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of February 29, 2017, the company operated through 35 offices, including a main office in Warren County, Ohio; and branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Fayette counties, Ohio, as well as 39 ATMs. LCNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.