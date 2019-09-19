Comparing of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

We will be comparing the differences between First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Lazard Ltd 36 1.48 N/A 3.09 12.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 56.4% 10.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.4% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Lazard Ltd 2.54% 11.33% 0.28% -1.44% -26.27% 6.25%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Lazard Ltd.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 7 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.