Comparing of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 62.14% respectively. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99% Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. -0.87% 0.07% -1.47% 2.64% -3.11% 7.41%

For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.