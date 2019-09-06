Comparing of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|15
|7.52
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.91% and 62.14% respectively. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share owned by insiders are 63.79%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.44% of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
|-0.87%
|0.07%
|-1.47%
|2.64%
|-3.11%
|7.41%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund was more bullish than Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc.
