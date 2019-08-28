Comparing of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (FIV) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Both First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|5
|19.42
|N/A
|0.18
|29.73
In table 1 we can see First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares and 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. shares. About 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
|Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
|-2.67%
|-0.73%
|1.48%
|4.19%
|-10.91%
|15.16%
For the past year First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.
Summary
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.