Comparing of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)

Both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.55 N/A 0.90 15.25

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.29% and 30.17% respectively. 6.68% are First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.