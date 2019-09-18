Comparing of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|22
|28.77
|N/A
|0.86
|25.28
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 51.35%. Insiders owned roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
|-1.89%
|-2.98%
|-1.8%
|4.35%
|-4.21%
|16.56%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
