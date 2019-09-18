Comparing of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 22 28.77 N/A 0.86 25.28 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.45% and 51.35%. Insiders owned roughly 10.09% of First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares. Competitively, Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund -1.89% -2.98% -1.8% 4.35% -4.21% 16.56% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.