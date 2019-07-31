Comparing of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 14 4.60 N/A 2.45 5.76

Demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 8.77% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 70.31%. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -1.98% -4.8% -2.26% -3.07% -21.64% 9.73% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -2.08% 0% 0.93% 2.99% 1.51% 10.93%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.