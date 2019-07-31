Comparing of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|14
|4.60
|N/A
|2.45
|5.76
Demonstrates First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is $15.25, which is potential 8.77% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 70.31%. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-1.98%
|-4.8%
|-2.26%
|-3.07%
|-21.64%
|9.73%
|WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
|-2.08%
|0%
|0.93%
|2.99%
|1.51%
|10.93%
For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s stock price has smaller growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.
Summary
WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
