Comparing of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)

As Asset Management companies, First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 4 1.88 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Great Elm Capital Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 62.3%. About 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% are Great Elm Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Great Elm Capital Group Inc. 1.98% -4.18% -3.28% 30.61% 30.08% 22.19%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has weaker performance than Great Elm Capital Group Inc.

Summary

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund beats Great Elm Capital Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.