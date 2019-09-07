Comparing of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Both First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 11 21.02 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.92% and 4.77%. 0.42% are First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. has 9.73% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. beats First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.