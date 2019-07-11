Comparing of First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 30.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 7.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 11.10% 1.10% Industry Average 27.40% 10.16% 1.13%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. N/A 55 11.19 Industry Average 285.22M 1.04B 14.80

First Savings Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.14 1.55 2.65

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 10.13%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.14% 6.71% 12.37% -8.86% -18.04% 11.64% Industry Average 0.88% 4.10% 4.19% 6.34% 8.22% 9.49%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

First Savings Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.