Comparing of First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Its Competitors

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 30.5% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.24% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand First Savings Financial Group Inc. has 7.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.85% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|0.00%
|11.10%
|1.10%
|Industry Average
|27.40%
|10.16%
|1.13%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its competitors’ .
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|N/A
|55
|11.19
|Industry Average
|285.22M
|1.04B
|14.80
First Savings Financial Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.14
|1.55
|2.65
As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 10.13%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Savings Financial Group Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Savings Financial Group Inc.
|1.14%
|6.71%
|12.37%
|-8.86%
|-18.04%
|11.64%
|Industry Average
|0.88%
|4.10%
|4.19%
|6.34%
|8.22%
|9.49%
For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc. has stronger performance than First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s competitors.
Volatility & Risk
First Savings Financial Group Inc. has a beta of 0.35 and its 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.54% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
First Savings Financial Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
