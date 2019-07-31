Comparing of First Savings Financial Group Inc. (FSFG) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Since First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group Inc. 56 2.46 N/A 5.18 11.19 Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.95 N/A 1.24 15.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Byline Bancorp Inc. Byline Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 1.1% Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.5%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Savings Financial Group Inc. and Byline Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 29.9%. About 7.1% of First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Byline Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.14% 6.71% 12.37% -8.86% -18.04% 11.64% Byline Bancorp Inc. -1.77% 2.8% -0.41% -10.4% -8.07% 16.87%

For the past year First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Byline Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.