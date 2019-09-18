Comparing of First Republic Bank (FRC) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Both First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) and Unity Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank 98 5.14 N/A 4.97 19.98 Unity Bancorp Inc. 21 3.77 N/A 2.05 10.10

Demonstrates First Republic Bank and Unity Bancorp Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Unity Bancorp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Republic Bank. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First Republic Bank’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Unity Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 0.00% 10.4% 0.8% Unity Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Unity Bancorp Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for First Republic Bank and Unity Bancorp Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 2 1 2.33 Unity Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.28% for First Republic Bank with consensus price target of $105.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Republic Bank and Unity Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.6% respectively. About 0.4% of First Republic Bank’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Unity Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Republic Bank 1.03% 0.44% -3.68% 2.38% 0.63% 14.34% Unity Bancorp Inc. -0.48% -5.86% -2.86% 3.55% -14.77% -0.24%

For the past year First Republic Bank had bullish trend while Unity Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

First Republic Bank beats on 9 of the 10 factors Unity Bancorp Inc.

Unity Bancorp Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. Unity Bancorp Inc. offers its financial services through 15 bank branches in Edison, Emerson, Flemington, Highland Park, Linden, Middlesex, North Plainfield, Phillipsburg, Scotch Plains, Somerset, Somerville, South Plainfield, Union, Washington, and Whitehouse; and 1 branch in Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.