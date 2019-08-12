Comparing of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.13 N/A 0.76 21.17 Provident Financial Services Inc. 26 4.48 N/A 1.86 12.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Provident Financial Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Provident Financial Services Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Northwest Bancorp and Provident Financial Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% Provident Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Provident Financial Services Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Northwest Bancorp and Provident Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 67.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.9% of First Northwest Bancorp’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Provident Financial Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% Provident Financial Services Inc. -3.05% -0.86% -7.78% -1.19% -5.34% 0.94%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp has stronger performance than Provident Financial Services Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Provident Financial Services Inc. beats First Northwest Bancorp.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. It also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides trust and estate administrative services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and fiduciary, financial and tax planning, family office, estate settlement, and custody services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, it sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure, as well as offers investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. Provident Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.