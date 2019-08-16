Comparing of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC)

We are contrasting First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) and HopFed Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northwest Bancorp 16 4.17 N/A 0.76 21.17 HopFed Bancorp Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.83 23.56

Demonstrates First Northwest Bancorp and HopFed Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. HopFed Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Northwest Bancorp’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northwest Bancorp 0.00% 4.1% 0.6% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

First Northwest Bancorp’s 0.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 51.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.93 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Northwest Bancorp and HopFed Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 50.5%. 1.9% are First Northwest Bancorp’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.4% of HopFed Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Northwest Bancorp -0.06% -1.71% 0.19% 3.95% 0.12% 8.36% HopFed Bancorp Inc. 0.1% 0.36% 0.51% 0.31% 19.89% 46.95%

For the past year First Northwest Bancorp’s stock price has smaller growth than HopFed Bancorp Inc.

Summary

HopFed Bancorp Inc. beats First Northwest Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans. In addition, it owns a low income senior citizen housing facility that offers apartments for rent in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Further, the company invests in the U.S. government agency securities, municipal and corporate bonds, collateralized mortgages obligations, and mortgage-backed securities. It operates through a network of 18 branch offices located in Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.