Comparing of First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) and MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Both First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) and MutualFirst Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares Inc. 33 1.34 13.14M 2.67 12.74 MutualFirst Financial Inc. 31 2.46 6.48M 2.48 13.12

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of First Mid Bancshares Inc. and MutualFirst Financial Inc. MutualFirst Financial Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than MutualFirst Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares Inc. 39,542,582.00% 8.1% 1% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 20,663,265.31% 9.4% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.45 shows that First Mid Bancshares Inc. is 55.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Inc. and MutualFirst Financial Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MutualFirst Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37 is First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 6.97%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Mid Bancshares Inc. and MutualFirst Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 29.4% and 48.8%. 1.5% are First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are MutualFirst Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Mid Bancshares Inc. 0.92% -1.56% -1.79% 4.8% -15.52% 6.77% MutualFirst Financial Inc. 1.34% -0.67% 10.18% 14.43% -14.8% 22.66%

For the past year First Mid Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MutualFirst Financial Inc.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares Inc. beats on 9 of the 13 factors MutualFirst Financial Inc.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life, and credit-life and health insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 27 full-service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; 2 trust offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.