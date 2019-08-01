Comparing of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Its Peers

We are contrasting First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Silver companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Majestic Silver Corp. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 36.91% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.74% of all Silver companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Majestic Silver Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting First Majestic Silver Corp. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver Corp. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for First Majestic Silver Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.50 2.79

With consensus price target of $6.9, First Majestic Silver Corp. has a potential downside of -29.66%. The competitors have a potential upside of 71.97%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that First Majestic Silver Corp. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Majestic Silver Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Majestic Silver Corp. -8.19% 26.44% 57.79% 57.26% 44.92% 59.93% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Majestic Silver Corp.’s rivals beat First Majestic Silver Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.