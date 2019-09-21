Comparing of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) and Its Peers

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
71.8% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have First Internet Bancorp and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Internet Bancorp
|0.00%
|7.60%
|0.60%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing First Internet Bancorp and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Internet Bancorp
|N/A
|21
|9.94
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
First Internet Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Internet Bancorp is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for First Internet Bancorp and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Internet Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.40
|1.27
|2.72
The potential upside of the competitors is 6.91%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Internet Bancorp and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Internet Bancorp
|-1.13%
|0.05%
|-4.31%
|6.57%
|-32.76%
|3.13%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year First Internet Bancorp was less bullish than its competitors.
Risk and Volatility
First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Internet Bancorp’s competitors have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
First Internet Bancorp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors First Internet Bancorp’s peers beat First Internet Bancorp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.