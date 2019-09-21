Comparing of First Internet Bancorp (INBK) and Its Peers

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of First Internet Bancorp’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Internet Bancorp and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 0.00% 7.60% 0.60% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing First Internet Bancorp and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp N/A 21 9.94 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Internet Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Internet Bancorp is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for First Internet Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 1.27 2.72

The potential upside of the competitors is 6.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Internet Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Internet Bancorp -1.13% 0.05% -4.31% 6.57% -32.76% 3.13% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Internet Bancorp was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.59 and its 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Internet Bancorp’s competitors have beta of 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors First Internet Bancorp’s peers beat First Internet Bancorp.