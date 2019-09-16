Comparing of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP)

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Industrial. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
|36
|11.41
|N/A
|1.15
|33.30
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|26
|7.29
|N/A
|0.12
|207.26
Table 1 demonstrates First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Land Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|10%
|5.2%
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 6.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
|0.66%
|3.86%
|7.88%
|16.86%
|19.46%
|32.33%
|Gladstone Land Corporation
|-0.23%
|-0.66%
|-0.43%
|1.52%
|0.39%
|0.9%
For the past year First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.