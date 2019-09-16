Comparing of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP)

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) and Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Industrial. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 36 11.41 N/A 1.15 33.30 Gladstone Land Corporation 26 7.29 N/A 0.12 207.26

Table 1 demonstrates First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gladstone Land Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Land Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 10% 5.2% Gladstone Land Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. and Gladstone Land Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 6.52%. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. 0.66% 3.86% 7.88% 16.86% 19.46% 32.33% Gladstone Land Corporation -0.23% -0.66% -0.43% 1.52% 0.39% 0.9%

For the past year First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Land Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. beats Gladstone Land Corporation.