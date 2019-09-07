Comparing of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) and The First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) are two firms in the Regional – Southeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National Corporation 15 2.58 N/A 1.78 9.21 The First Bancshares Inc. 31 4.35 N/A 2.05 16.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The First Bancshares Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon National Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. First Horizon National Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than The First Bancshares Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 1.3% The First Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.29 beta indicates that First Horizon National Corporation is 29.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, The First Bancshares Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Horizon National Corporation and The First Bancshares Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 The First Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of First Horizon National Corporation is $18.5, with potential upside of 16.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of First Horizon National Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.7% of The First Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of First Horizon National Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of The First Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Horizon National Corporation 1.17% 10.07% 9.55% 9.92% -8.12% 24.62% The First Bancshares Inc. 3.98% 8.07% 7.2% 1.81% -13.29% 9.79%

For the past year First Horizon National Corporation was more bullish than The First Bancshares Inc.

Summary

The First Bancshares Inc. beats First Horizon National Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services in the United States and internationally. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It also provides investment, financial planning, trust, asset management, and cash management services. In addition, the company is involved in fixed income securities sales, trading, and strategies for institutional clients; underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. Further, it offers discount brokerage and full-service brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing services; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Additionally, the company engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 169 branch locations in eight states, including 153 branches in Tennessee; 1 branch in northwestern Georgia; 5 branches in northwestern Mississippi; 6 branches in North Carolina; and 1 branch each in Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.