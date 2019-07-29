Comparing of First Hawaiian Inc. (FHB) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Since First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) and First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) are part of the Regional – Pacific Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian Inc. 26 5.00 N/A 1.96 13.64 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 40 4.50 N/A 2.79 14.16

Table 1 demonstrates First Hawaiian Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Hawaiian Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. First Hawaiian Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than First Interstate BancSystem Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Hawaiian Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for First Hawaiian Inc. and First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Interstate BancSystem Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, First Interstate BancSystem Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 4.63%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84.6% of First Hawaiian Inc. shares and 69.9% of First Interstate BancSystem Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of First Hawaiian Inc.’s shares. Competitively, First Interstate BancSystem Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Hawaiian Inc. -2.98% 0.79% -1.77% 4.75% -5.15% 18.66% First Interstate BancSystem Inc. -5.18% -4.59% -2.8% -7.49% -5.66% 8.12%

For the past year First Hawaiian Inc. was more bullish than First Interstate BancSystem Inc.

Summary

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors First Hawaiian Inc.