Comparing of First Financial Corporation (THFF) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Both First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation 41 3.61 N/A 3.64 11.94 First Busey Corporation 26 3.96 N/A 1.97 13.76

Table 1 demonstrates First Financial Corporation and First Busey Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Busey Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than First Busey Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.6% First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Corporation’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. First Busey Corporation on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of First Financial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.5% of First Busey Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.7% of First Financial Corporation shares. Comparatively, 5.9% are First Busey Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Corporation 1.64% 7.66% 6.09% 4.75% -13.87% 8.12% First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15%

For the past year First Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Busey Corporation.

Summary

First Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors First Busey Corporation.