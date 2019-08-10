Comparing of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. 25 4.05 N/A 2.07 12.30 TCF Financial Corporation 22 1.96 N/A 1.97 10.83

Table 1 highlights First Financial Bancorp. and TCF Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TCF Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. First Financial Bancorp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TCF Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Financial Bancorp. and TCF Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.4% 1.2% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp.’s 1.23 beta indicates that its volatility is 23.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, TCF Financial Corporation’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

First Financial Bancorp. and TCF Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50 TCF Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

First Financial Bancorp. has an average target price of $29.5, and a 23.12% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of TCF Financial Corporation is $48, which is potential 23.33% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, TCF Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than First Financial Bancorp., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Financial Bancorp. and TCF Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77% and 84.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of First Financial Bancorp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of TCF Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bancorp. 1.31% 4.9% 2.95% -2.67% -15.87% 7.46% TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7%

For the past year First Financial Bancorp. was less bullish than TCF Financial Corporation.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp. beats TCF Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.