Comparing of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Financial Bancorp.
|25
|4.22
|N/A
|1.91
|12.66
|First Financial Corporation
|41
|3.52
|N/A
|3.86
|10.14
In table 1 we can see First Financial Bancorp. and First Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Bancorp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Financial Bancorp. is currently more expensive than First Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Financial Bancorp.
|0.00%
|8.1%
|1.1%
|First Financial Corporation
|0.00%
|10.8%
|1.6%
Volatility and Risk
First Financial Bancorp.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given First Financial Bancorp. and First Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Financial Bancorp.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|First Financial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
First Financial Bancorp. has an average price target of $29.5, and a 18.19% upside potential.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
First Financial Bancorp. and First Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 60.1%. About 1.2% of First Financial Bancorp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of First Financial Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Financial Bancorp.
|-3.09%
|-1.19%
|-12.02%
|-9.41%
|-24.06%
|1.81%
|First Financial Corporation
|-3.98%
|-7.1%
|-9.28%
|-17.25%
|-7.54%
|-2.59%
For the past year First Financial Bancorp. has 1.81% stronger performance while First Financial Corporation has -2.59% weaker performance.
Summary
First Financial Corporation beats First Financial Bancorp. on 6 of the 10 factors.
