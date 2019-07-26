Comparing of First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) and First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) have been rivals in the Regional – Midwest Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp. 25 4.22 N/A 1.91 12.66 First Financial Corporation 41 3.52 N/A 3.86 10.14

In table 1 we can see First Financial Bancorp. and First Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Financial Bancorp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. First Financial Bancorp. is currently more expensive than First Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp. 0.00% 8.1% 1.1% First Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.8% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given First Financial Bancorp. and First Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp. 0 1 1 2.50 First Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

First Financial Bancorp. has an average price target of $29.5, and a 18.19% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Financial Bancorp. and First Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.6% and 60.1%. About 1.2% of First Financial Bancorp.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of First Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Financial Bancorp. -3.09% -1.19% -12.02% -9.41% -24.06% 1.81% First Financial Corporation -3.98% -7.1% -9.28% -17.25% -7.54% -2.59%

For the past year First Financial Bancorp. has 1.81% stronger performance while First Financial Corporation has -2.59% weaker performance.

Summary

First Financial Corporation beats First Financial Bancorp. on 6 of the 10 factors.