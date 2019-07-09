Comparing of First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)

Both First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.75 N/A 2.26 12.90 MSB Financial Corp. 17 4.55 N/A 0.81 20.89

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Defiance Financial Corp. and MSB Financial Corp. MSB Financial Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. First Defiance Financial Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of First Defiance Financial Corp. and MSB Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5% MSB Financial Corp. 0.00% 5.6% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta indicates that First Defiance Financial Corp. is 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MSB Financial Corp.’s beta is 0.21 which is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both First Defiance Financial Corp. and MSB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 22.1% respectively. 1.2% are First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of MSB Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. -2.68% -0.14% -1.95% 6.52% -3.4% 18.73% MSB Financial Corp. 1.13% -5.63% -4.83% -8.35% -0.97% -5.1%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp. had bullish trend while MSB Financial Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp. beats MSB Financial Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, club accounts, and six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.