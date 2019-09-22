Comparing of First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) and Its Rivals

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
First Defiance Financial Corp. has 65.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has First Defiance Financial Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|0.00%
|11.70%
|1.50%
|Industry Average
|18.11%
|8.23%
|0.94%
Valuation & Earnings
In next table we are comparing First Defiance Financial Corp. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|N/A
|28
|12.71
|Industry Average
|41.47M
|228.92M
|20.26
First Defiance Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Defiance Financial Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.33
|1.00
|2.50
The competitors have a potential upside of -21.83%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Defiance Financial Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Defiance Financial Corp.
|1.27%
|0.63%
|-2.35%
|2.28%
|-10.95%
|17.18%
|Industry Average
|3.61%
|4.96%
|7.62%
|10.92%
|9.91%
|17.15%
For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.
Risk & Volatility
First Defiance Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Defiance Financial Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
First Defiance Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Defiance Financial Corp.’s competitors beat First Defiance Financial Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.