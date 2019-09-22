Comparing of First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) and Its Rivals

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Defiance Financial Corp. has 65.1% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has First Defiance Financial Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.70% 1.50% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing First Defiance Financial Corp. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. N/A 28 12.71 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

First Defiance Financial Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Defiance Financial Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Defiance Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.00 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -21.83%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Defiance Financial Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Risk & Volatility

First Defiance Financial Corp. has a beta of 0.95 and its 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Defiance Financial Corp.’s peers’ beta is 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Defiance Financial Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Defiance Financial Corp.’s competitors beat First Defiance Financial Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.