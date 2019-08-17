Comparing of First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX)

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) and Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial Corp. 29 3.57 N/A 2.26 12.71 Axos Financial Inc. 29 3.57 N/A 2.44 12.02

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Axos Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Defiance Financial Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. First Defiance Financial Corp. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Axos Financial Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of First Defiance Financial Corp. and Axos Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5% Axos Financial Inc. 0.00% 15.2% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that First Defiance Financial Corp. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Axos Financial Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Defiance Financial Corp. and Axos Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.1% and 76.3%. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Axos Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18% Axos Financial Inc. 6.7% 8.52% -3.49% -4.56% -24.3% 16.4%

For the past year First Defiance Financial Corp. has stronger performance than Axos Financial Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Axos Financial Inc. beats First Defiance Financial Corp.

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.