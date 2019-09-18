Comparing of First Data Corporation (FDC) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Both First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 Stantec Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 1.21 19.76

Table 1 highlights First Data Corporation and Stantec Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Stantec Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Data Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. First Data Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% Stantec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

First Data Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.93 beta. Stantec Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of First Data Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Stantec Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Stantec Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for First Data Corporation and Stantec Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Stantec Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of First Data Corporation is $26, with potential downside of -17.96%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92% of First Data Corporation shares and 79.7% of Stantec Inc. shares. First Data Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 2.4%. Competitively, Stantec Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% Stantec Inc. -1% -1.16% -4.42% 0.38% -8.07% 8.92%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than Stantec Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors First Data Corporation beats Stantec Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services. It undertakes commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, airports and aviation, civic, science and technology, waterpower and dam, power, oil and gas, mining, water, building, power transportation, community development, and transportation projects. The company was formerly known as Stanley Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to Stantec Inc. in October 1998. Stantec Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.