Comparing of First Data Corporation (FDC) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

We will be contrasting the differences between First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 ExlService Holdings Inc. 63 2.44 N/A 1.38 49.70

In table 1 we can see First Data Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ExlService Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Data Corporation. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. First Data Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% ExlService Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

First Data Corporation has a beta of 1.93 and its 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of First Data Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, ExlService Holdings Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ExlService Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for First Data Corporation and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

First Data Corporation's potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $26 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of ExlService Holdings Inc. is $67.67, which is potential 1.56% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92% of First Data Corporation shares and 94.5% of ExlService Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year First Data Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than ExlService Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats First Data Corporation.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.