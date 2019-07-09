Comparing of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) and Its Rivals

As Regional – Northeast Banks company, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.60% of all Regional – Northeast Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all Regional – Northeast Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.10% 1.40% Industry Average 15.81% 8.99% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation N/A 13 12.29 Industry Average 43.72M 276.58M 22.44

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.75 1.00 2.58

As a group, Regional – Northeast Banks companies have a potential upside of 73.43%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation -0.59% 0.3% -2.4% -3.39% -13.32% 11.01% Industry Average 2.48% 4.18% 6.13% 6.19% 11.03% 12.05%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.15 shows that First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 0.68 which is 32.11% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.