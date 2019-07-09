Comparing of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) and Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) are two firms in the Regional – Northeast Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.94 N/A 1.09 12.29 Bar Harbor Bankshares 25 3.49 N/A 2.08 12.59

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bar Harbor Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is presently more affordable than Bar Harbor Bankshares, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Bar Harbor Bankshares’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.4% Bar Harbor Bankshares 0.00% 8.9% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has a 1.15 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation and Bar Harbor Bankshares has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.5% and 48.5%. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Bar Harbor Bankshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Commonwealth Financial Corporation -0.59% 0.3% -2.4% -3.39% -13.32% 11.01% Bar Harbor Bankshares -3.96% 1.71% 5.22% 1.2% -10.85% 16.85%

For the past year First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Summary

Bar Harbor Bankshares beats First Commonwealth Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. The company also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes. In addition, it provides other customary products and services consisting of safe deposit box rentals, wire transfers, check collection services, foreign currency exchange, money orders, and the U.S. savings bonds redemptions; life insurance, annuity, and retirement products, as well as financial planning services; third-party securities and insurance broker and dealer services; electronic banking services; cash management services; and remote deposit capture, merchant credit card processing, night depository, and coin and currency handling services. Further, the company offers trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities. As of February 21, 2017, it provided a range of financial services through its 49 branch locations in Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. Bar Harbor Bankshares was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bar Harbor, Maine.