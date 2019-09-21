Comparing of First Capital Inc. (FCAP) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Both First Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) and Central Federal Corporation (NASDAQ:CFBK) are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Inc. 53 6.03 N/A 3.01 18.87 Central Federal Corporation 12 2.18 N/A 1.21 10.07

Table 1 demonstrates First Capital Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Central Federal Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Capital Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. First Capital Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Central Federal Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Capital Inc. and Central Federal Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Inc. 0.00% 11% 1.2% Central Federal Corporation 0.00% 11.8% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.18 shows that First Capital Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Central Federal Corporation is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.54 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.6% of First Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.2% of Central Federal Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.2% of First Capital Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 15.7% of Central Federal Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Capital Inc. 4.17% 10.82% 12.33% 29.33% 54.42% 33.59% Central Federal Corporation 0.25% 0.95% -4.32% 11.56% -6.8% 4.36%

For the past year First Capital Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Central Federal Corporation.

Summary

First Capital Inc. beats Central Federal Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.