Comparing of First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) and Its Peers

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
64% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand First Business Financial Services Inc. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Business Financial Services Inc.
|0.00%
|9.00%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|27.12%
|10.05%
|1.12%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Business Financial Services Inc.
|N/A
|23
|11.27
|Industry Average
|305.24M
|1.13B
|14.97
First Business Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Business Financial Services Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.75
|1.40
|2.58
As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 4.33%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|First Business Financial Services Inc.
|6.24%
|-1.12%
|2.58%
|14.9%
|0.72%
|22.14%
|Industry Average
|1.71%
|2.78%
|4.07%
|7.89%
|5.97%
|13.23%
For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than First Business Financial Services Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
First Business Financial Services Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, First Business Financial Services Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
First Business Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
First Business Financial Services Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.
