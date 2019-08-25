Comparing of First Business Financial Services Inc. (FBIZ) and Its Peers

As Regional – Midwest Banks company, First Business Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.06% of all Regional – Midwest Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand First Business Financial Services Inc. has 3.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.67% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Business Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.00% 0.80% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. N/A 23 11.27 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

First Business Financial Services Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio First Business Financial Services Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Business Financial Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.75 1.40 2.58

As a group, Regional – Midwest Banks companies have a potential upside of 4.33%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of First Business Financial Services Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Business Financial Services Inc. 6.24% -1.12% 2.58% 14.9% 0.72% 22.14% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year First Business Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than First Business Financial Services Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

First Business Financial Services Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.82. Competitively, First Business Financial Services Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

First Business Financial Services Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

First Business Financial Services Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors First Business Financial Services Inc.