Comparing of First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)

Both First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 3.85 N/A 1.97 13.76 TCF Financial Corporation 42 1.83 N/A 1.97 10.83

In table 1 we can see First Busey Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TCF Financial Corporation seems to has compared to First Busey Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. First Busey Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TCF Financial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Busey Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 9.6% 1.2% TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.2% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.96 beta means First Busey Corporation’s volatility is 4.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, TCF Financial Corporation is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Analyst Ratings

First Busey Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 TCF Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of TCF Financial Corporation is $48, which is potential 32.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Busey Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.5% and 84.3%. About 5.9% of First Busey Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TCF Financial Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15% TCF Financial Corporation -1.79% 2% -1.97% -4.81% -16.12% 9.7%

For the past year First Busey Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than TCF Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors First Busey Corporation beats TCF Financial Corporation.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.