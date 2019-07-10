Comparing of First Busey Corporation (BUSE) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW)

This is a contrast between First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) and Ottawa Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OTTW) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey Corporation 26 4.32 N/A 2.04 12.53 Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 13 3.97 N/A 0.60 22.97

In table 1 we can see First Busey Corporation and Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ottawa Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Busey Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Busey Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Busey Corporation and Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey Corporation 0.00% 8.9% 1.1% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.98 shows that First Busey Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s 0.49 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.4% of First Busey Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 23.3% of Ottawa Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% are First Busey Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Ottawa Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Busey Corporation -2.63% 0.83% -3.87% -9.3% -15.25% 4.16% Ottawa Bancorp Inc. 1.18% 4.85% 4.77% 1.39% 2.77% 6.1%

For the past year First Busey Corporation was less bullish than Ottawa Bancorp Inc.

Summary

First Busey Corporation beats Ottawa Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.