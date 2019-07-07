Comparing of First Bank (FRBA) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank 11 3.83 N/A 0.95 11.89 United Community Banks Inc. 26 4.24 N/A 2.15 12.72

In table 1 we can see First Bank and United Community Banks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. United Community Banks Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Bank’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of United Community Banks Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Bank and United Community Banks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 0.00% 7.6% 0.9% United Community Banks Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.33 shows that First Bank is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. United Community Banks Inc.’s 1.27 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for First Bank and United Community Banks Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 0 0.00 United Community Banks Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively United Community Banks Inc. has an average price target of $32, with potential upside of 11.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 52.5% of First Bank shares and 91.7% of United Community Banks Inc. shares. 2.4% are First Bank’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of United Community Banks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Bank -0.27% -1.23% 0.45% -4.42% -20.49% -7.18% United Community Banks Inc. -2.25% 4.99% -3.22% 5.77% -16.6% 27.35%

For the past year First Bank had bearish trend while United Community Banks Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors United Community Banks Inc. beats First Bank.